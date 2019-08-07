Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s song Aage Chal Jal Mili, which he has released recently during the auspicious month of Saawan has gone viral on social media. The Kanwar song, which has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, also stars Sneh Upadhyay who is the singer of the track as well.

The music of the song has been composed by Ashish Verma. Pyarelal (Kavi Ji), Azad Singh and Shyaam Dehati have given the touching lyrics of the song. Aage Chal Jal Mili is the Kanwar song of the year and the soulful and energetic voice of Bhojpuri singers Khesari Lal Yadav and Sneh Upadhyay have added magic to the track.

Aage Chal Jal Mili has created a lot of buzz on social media and has been trending on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which was released on August 3, has already garnered more than 1 million likes on YouTube and fans are completely in love with this song.

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular actors and singer from the Bhojpuri movie industry who has a crazy fan following across the country and especially in places in Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Kolkata.

The 33-year-old actor is known for her phenomenal work in movies like Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Pyar Kawno Khel Na Ha, Charno Ki Saugandh, Khoon Bhari Maang, Jo Jita Wahi Sikander, Tu Mera Hero, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among many others.

Khesari Lal Yadav, who was last seen in Coolie No. 1, will be next seen in Herapheri which stars Kajal Raghwani as the female lead.

