The rising star of the Bhojpuri industry Mani Bhattacharya, has once against stormed the internet with the latest post on Instagram. Social media sensation Mani Bhattacharya is a Bhojpuri industry diva and keeps regularly treating her fans with her latest photos, videos and updates from her happening life. In her new photo on photo-sharing site Instagram, Mani Bhattacharya has put a morning selfie in which she’s looking stunning and gorgeous. With an elegant smile coupled with ocean blue glasses, Mani Bhattacharya will leave you in a peppy mood.
The Bhojpuri actress is an avid social media user and never misses a moment which is worth sharing on social media sites to treat her fans who are always eager to know what’s up there in her stardust life. A popular social media sensation, Mani Bhattacharya is known for her sexy and seductive dance. All her dance videos on YouTube are always a hit and garner millions of views. Just like her dance videos, her social media posts are also popular and it has become a normal routine for her photos, videos getting viral on social media.
