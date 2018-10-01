Bhojpuri Item girl Mani Bhattacharya known for her sexy and sultry videos takes Instagram by storm again. known for her on-screen chemistry with Pawan Singh one of the most renowned actors of the Bhojpuri industry, see her latest Instagram post.

One of the most bankable and famous actresses of Bhojpuri cinema is back to rule the hearts of her fans and shared a stunning picture on photo-sharing platform Instagram. The photo has already garnered thousands of likes and is pouring with appreciations from all over the country. This Monday morning, Mani Bhattacharya treated her fans to another gorgeous makeover look. Mani Bhattacharya is known for her sexy and sultry dance moves. In the photo, we see Mani dressed in an off-white and a dark pink saree. Hair hairdo looks pretty as she has rounded off her look with a gajra. With pretty kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick, Mani Bhattacharya looks stunning as ever posing for the camera and wishing all her fans a very good morning.

Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. She made her acting debut in the movie Jila Champaran opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and will be seen next in Babua Bawali opposite Kesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh.



Mani Bhattacharya has worked with several superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav among others.

Her dance videos on the video-sharing platform YouTube garner millions of views which have made her famous among her fans and an internet sensation.

