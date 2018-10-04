Mani Bhattacharya the most bankable and favourite actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema is back again to rule the hearts of her fans with her killer smile and beautiful eyes. Bhojpuri Queen Mani Bhattacharya can be seen wearing a deep neck lavender coloured frill top posing for her fans in her car, see photos.

One of the most bankable and favourite actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, Mani Bhattacharya is back again to rule the hearts of her fans with her killer smile and beautiful eyes which are making her look more gorgeous. With this adorable photo, Mani Bhattacharya has definitely won millions 0f hearts and is a pure treat for her thousands of fans and her 738,000 followers on her official Instagram profile. Mani Bhattacharya is famous for her good looks and her sexy dance moves which garner millions of likes and views from all over the world.

Talking about the picture the Bhojpuri queen Mani Bhattacharya can be seen wearing a deep neck lavender coloured frill top posing for her fans in her car watching them a very good morning, she has paired her look with colourful bangles and she has rounded off her look with minimal makeup.

She has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pravesh Lal Yadav among others. Mani Bhattacharya made her acting debut with Jila Champaran opposite khesari Lal Yadav and will be seen next with Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in Babua Bawali which is set to release in 2019.

