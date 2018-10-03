Mani Bhattacharya is back to rule the hearts of her fans with her stunning pictures and sexy latkas and jhatkas, known for her on-screen chemistry with Pawan Singh will be soon seen in her latest movie Babua Bawali opposite Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri diva Mani Bhattacharya is back to rule the hearts of her fans with her stunning pictures and sexy latkas and jhatkas. One of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri cinema who has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav among others, is a social media sensation. Her sexy curves and to die for figure has no wonder driven her thousands of fans crazy and made her an internet sensation. Mani Bhattacharya has more than 71,000 followers on her official Instagram account.

Talking about the picture which the Bhojpuri diva shared on her Instagram profile, she can be spotted posing in the middle of a jungle dressed in dull red full sleeves top which she has paired with a black long high slit skirt which rides up to her thigh. Her hairdo looks pretty as she rounded off her look with a high ponytail and glossy pink lipstick. Mani Bhattacharya who is famous for her sexy and sultry moves has taken over the internet with her good morning picture.

Mani Bhattacharya made her acting debut with Jila Champaran opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and will be seen next in Babua Bawali with Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh.

