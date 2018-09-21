Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is saucy and there is no doubt about it. Nowadays, the actor is showcasing her acting skills in Star Plus' superhit sitcom Nazar where she is playing a witch. Besides being a remarkable actor, Monalisa has also emerged as an Internet sensation lately.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is saucy and there is no doubt about it. Nowadays, the actor is showcasing her acting skills in Star Plus’ superhit sitcom Nazar where she is playing a witch. Besides being a remarkable actor, Monalisa has also emerged as an Internet sensation lately. She never misses a chance to share latest updates regarding her work and also keeps sharing some of her hot and scintillating photos. The actor recently shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has taken the Internet by storm.

Donning a pastel green gown, the diva just looks breath-taking. Her hair are perfectly complimenting her entire look and it is just impossible to take our eyes off the beauty. The photo has garnered over 15k likes ever since it has been shared online. In the comment section, fans and followers are extending their wishes and complimenting the beauty. Before we just keep adding synonyms to her beauty, let’s take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking drop dead gorgeous? Also, it is not the only picture that the actor has shared via her Instagram account. Her profile is jampacked with a series of pictures which are just too hot to handle.

