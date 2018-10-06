Known to soar temperatures with her sultry avatar and sensational dance moves, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is giving a tough competition to Bollywood diva Sunny Leone. In a short clip from her show Nazar, Monalisa can be seen raising temperatures in a bathtub as Sunny Leone's song Baby Doll plays in the backdrop.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Sunny Leone are two of the most stunning divas of entertainment industry. While the former rules the Bhojpuri film industry with her sexy latkas and matkas, the latter is known to mesmerise the Bollywood industry with her sizzling dance moves and sultry expressions. No wonder, the divas are social media sensations and rule over million hearts with just a look. On October 5th, Friday, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share her latest video in which she is giving a tough competition to the Bollywood diva.

In the short clip, which is from Monalisa’s show Nazar aired on Star Plus, the gorgeous actor is seen soaring temperatures in a bathtub as she applies the soap’s foam on her sexy legs and arms as the song Baby doll starring Sunny Leone plays in the background. To raise the hotness quotient, the area surrounding the bathtub has been decorated with rose petals, candles, statement décor pieces, white curtains and fairy lights.

Sharing the video with her fans and followers, Monalisa stated that bad is the new good and added that she loved this sequence in the show. After she shared the video, the comment section under the video was bombarded with compliments as everyone went gaga over her seductive and steamy video.

Baby Doll’s original video starring Sunny Leone has garnered over 28 million views and is undoubtedly one of top dance numbers of the diva. Sung by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros, the song features the sizzling diva oozing oomph in the video. Interestingly, the original version of Baby doll also features sequences in which Sunny is raising temperatures in a bathtub.

Check out Monalisa’s sizzling photos that takes social media by storm:

Have a look at Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s hit chartbusters:

