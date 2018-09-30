Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is on a roll lately. Currently, the actor is ruling the TRP charts with Star Plus' s supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar. The actor mostly stays busy with her tight schedule but that doesn't stop her from taking some time out for her fans and followers.

Recently, the actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media. Donning a stylish halter top, the actor is looking breathtakingly beautiful. It has not been long since the actor shared her picture via her official Instagram handle and it has already garnered over 13k likes. Even the comment section is flooded up with compliments for the actor. Before we just keep blabbering about her exceptional beauty, take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking just marvellous? Also, it is not the only picture that the actor has shared on her Instagram handle. Her entire profile is jampacked with her terrific and magnificent pictures. Here’s take a look at some of her other glorious pictures:

