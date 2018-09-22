Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas takes over social media with her sensational looks everytime she shares a new photo. To kickstart the weekend, the diva shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account in which she looks absolutely breathtaking. In the photos shared by the actor, she can be seen looking effortlessly hot in a red suit and dupatta that she styled with golden earrings and a matching bindi.

Known for taking social media by a storm with her sensational looks, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to steal all the attention. Charming one and all with her glamorous avatar, the social media sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely stunning.

In the series of photos shared on her profile, Monalisa can be seen donning a stunning red suit with a plunging neckline and a beautiful golden and red dupatta. To round off the look, she has styled her outfit with golden drop earrings and a bindi, making her look like a million bucks. With this, she can be striking several sexy poses for the camera, that highlight her curvaceous figure and sizzling persona.

Check out Monalisa’s latest photos here:

Sharing the photo with her fans and followers on her official Instagram handle, the diva captioned that beauty is not in the face but in the light of the heart. Just when the gorgeous diva shared the series of photos on her social media profile, fans could not stop showering compliments and praising her beauty.

Ruling over social media with more than 1 million followers, Monalisa keeps her fans hooked with her hot and sexy photos. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the hottest and successful actors of Bhojpuri cinema and has featured in more than 125 films. With this, she has also starred in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss 10, Monalisa is now ruling the TRP charts with her latest show Nazar that airs on Star Plus.

Have a look at Monalisa’s other sizzling photos that take over social media in no time:

