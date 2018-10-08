As telly industry raised the glamour quotient at the recently concluded Star Parivaar Awards 2018, it was Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas that garnered maximum attention. Dressed in a blue saree paired with a white strapless floral blouse, Monalisa looked ethereal in her glamorous avatar and made fans go gaga over her breathtaking photos that are taking social media by storm.

Star Parivaar Awards 2018, held in Mumbai on October 6th, was not only a starry affair but also a glamorous one. From Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Erica Fernandez to Monalisa, the actors left no stone unturned set fashion goals at the red carpet. However, the diva that stole all the limelight with her gorgeous looks was no other than Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. As she rules the TRP charts with her show Nazar, Monalisa made a spectacular entry that left everyone mesmerised.

Raising the temperatures with her sensuous avatar, Monalisa opted for a navy blue printed saree for the night and paired it with a white floral strapless blouse. Giving major inspiration, Monalisa styled her look with long tasselled earrings and keep her hair sleek and straight adding oomph to her look. Needless to say, her choice of outfit perfectly complements her sensuous and sultry persona. The ease with which Monalisa is carrying the look is further accentuating her sexy curves, making the fans go gaga over her beauty.

After Monalisa shared a series of uber-hot photos, fans could not resist complementing her looks. The comment section under the photos is bombarded with compliments appreciating her too hot to handle looks. With this, the photos have garnered over 85 K likes till now and the count seems unstoppable.

However, this is not the first time that Monalisa has taken the social media by storm. Every time she shares a photo, the diva makes sure to sweep her fans and followers off their feet.

Check out some of Monalisa’s sizzling photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More