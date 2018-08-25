The Bhojpuri sensation stole the hearts soon after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a purple saree. In one of the pictures, Monalisa can be seen posing in saree while in the other picture she can be seen enjoying with her balloons. Going by the caption shared with the image one can easily make out that the picture shared by Monalisa is from the time when she was in Uttar Pradesh

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also featured in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently stealing the hearts of fans with her out of the world performance as one of the sexiest dayan in Star Plus’ Nazar has shared a new post on Instagram and it cannot be missed. The Bhojpuri sensation stole the hearts soon after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a purple saree. In one of the pictures, Monalisa can be seen posing in saree while in the other picture she can be seen enjoying with her balloons. Going by the caption shared with the image one can easily make out that the picture shared by Monalisa is from the time when she was in Uttar Pradesh’s capital to promote her upcoming show Nazar.

The following post was shared just a few days after Monalisa shared a sexy hot photo in a red saree. Monalisa who is said to be an avid social media user, often share some sexy photos which are loved by her fans.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films. Apart from being a Bhojpuri star, Monalisa has also showcased her acting skills in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali films.

Selfie 🤳 … #rainyday #metime A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 5, 2018 at 3:05am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More