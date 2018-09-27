Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently ruling TRP charts with her show Nazar on Star Plus, is mesmerising everyone with her latest photo. Taking the social media by storm, Monalisa shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she is looking too hot to handle in her desi avatar. After the diva shared the photo, fans could not stop showering compliments on the beautiful diva.

Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name has been sharing some stunning and sexy photos for her fans on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest photos which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared on her official Instagram account, Monalisa looks alluring as she poses for the camera.

In the series of posts shared on her profile, Monalisa can be seen donning a stunning sleeveless dark pink suit with a plunging neckline and a beautiful golden dupatta, pink jhumkas, pink bindi and bangles, looking gorgeous as ever.

Sharing the photo with her fans and her 1.1 million followers, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps her fans hooked with her hot and sexy pictures.

Monalisa, one of the most successful actors of Bhojpuri cinema, has done more than 125 films. With this, she has also starred in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss 10, Monalisa is now ruling the TRP charts with her latest show Nazar that airs on Star Plus.

She is currently winning millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in Dayan Ki Nazar which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus.

