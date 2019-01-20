Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Undoubtedly, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rules on the hearts of her followers and her fan following on Instagram is the evidence. She keeps posting her pictures on her official Instagram account that keeps riding her fans into a frenzy. Here we have compiled 10 of her best recent pictures.

The supernatural series Nazar featuring Monalisa is currently topping the TRP charts

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: After ruling the Bhojpuri cinema with her remarkable acting skills, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is now trying to find her niche on the small screens. Well, we have to agree the diva has already succeeded in doing that. Currently, audiences are applauding Monalisa for being one of the most beautiful witches on the Television screens. The supernatural series Nazar is currently topping the TRP charts and along with the entire cast, it is Monalisa that should be credited for its mounting success. Talking about Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, it would not be wrong to say that the actor is indeed the queen of Bhojpuri cinema.

Besides an award-winning actor, the beauty is among the prominent celebrities that are quite active on social media with a colossal fan following. Through her Instagram account, the diva keeps sharing her photos with her fans. Be it her picture from sets or the pictures of her enjoying vacations at an exquisite location, they are meant to break the Internet. Also, the diva keeps experimenting with her look and loves sharing it with her followers. Here we have 10 of her best photos where the diva was seen in an all new avatar riding her fans into a frenzy. Take a look Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos:

Currently, Monalisa is enjoying her vacation with hubby in Sri Lanka to mark their second anniversary. The couple has been continuously sharing their sizzling and temperature soaring pictures that have been wreaking havoc on several social media platforms.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More