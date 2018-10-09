Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently ruling the silver screen with her telly show Nazar, is leaving no stone unturned to charm her fans. Mesmerising everyone with her stunning looks, Monalisa took to her Instagram account on October 9 to share her latest photo. Dressed in a teal green suit styled with golden jewellery, Monalisa is a sight to behold in her desi attire.

Be it ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her sexy latkas and jhatkas to taking the social media by storm with her astonishing looks, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her. As the diva currently rules the TRP charts with her show Nazar on Star Plus, Monalisa is mesmerising one and all with her latest photos.

On October 9, Tuesday, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to flaunt her glamorous look. Dressed in a teal green suit paired with an embroidered dupatta, the diva completed her look with statement golden earrings, a statement ring and matching bangles. To amp up the look, the gorgeous actor kept her makeup minimal and left her long tresses open, which accentuated her glowing skin and sexy collar bones.

After Monalisa shared the photos, the audience started going over her look. In 4 hours, the photos managed to garner almost 20K likes and the count seems endless. With this, the comment section under it was bombarded with compliments appreciating her beauty and stunning looks.

This is not the first time that Monalisa swept her fans off their feet with her uber-hot looks. Recently, the actor mesmerised one and all at Star Parivaar Awards 2018 with her exemplary style.

Have a look at Monalisa’s photos that raise temperatures on social media:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More