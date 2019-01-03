Bhojpuri movie Aashik Aawara: Currently, the duo is riding high on the success of their film Nirahua Hindustani 3. the movie in just a week after its release had earned Rs. 1 million at the box office. On the professional front, Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3. Watch the movie Aashik Aawara starring Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav inside

Bhojpuri movie Aashik Aawara: One of the most adored jodis of Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav has once again taken the internet by storm with their sizzling on-screen chemistry and their latkas and jhatkas. The couple first met on the sets of Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 an since then have been best of friends. Recently on January 2, 2019, their movie Aashik Aaawara was released online. the movie Aashik Awara strs Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, and Ranjeet Singh. The movie has been helmed by Satish Jain and produced by Prem Rai. The movie Aashik Aawara in a short span of time has garnered 3.3million views and the count seems unstoppable!

On the professional front, Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3. Watch the movie Aashik Aawara starring Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav here:

