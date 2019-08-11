Bhojpuri movie Crack Fighter starring Pawan Singh, Nidhi Jha: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri sex bomb Nidhi Jha-starrer Bhojpuri movie Crack Fighter was one of the biggest box office hits of 2018 and the film received positive reviews from both fans as well as critics.

The film has now gone viral on the Internet and has been trending on the video-streaming platform since Sunday morning. Looks like fans cannot get enough of the movie and it has already garnered 5 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube in no time.

The film has been helmed by Sujit Kumar Singh and has been backed by Upendra Singh. Action entertainer Crack Fighter has been written by Veeru Thakur who has done the screenplay of the movie as well.

The film stars Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha in lead roles and is a romance drama. Crack Fighter also stars Sanchita Banerjee, Pradeep Rawat, Chandani Singh, Brijesh Tripathi, Lota Tiwari, Umesh Singh and Dhama Verma in supporting roles.

The songs of the film emerged as major chartbusters and were loved by one and all. Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha’s on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and they have previously worked in several Bhojpuri movies as well.

Pawan Singh is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Jai Hind. He will also be seen in Zahreela and Sher Singh and is best known for his phenomenal work in movies like Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Loha Pahalwan, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Yodhaa Arjun Pandit, Saiya Super Star, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Tabadala, among others.

Pawan Singh is known as the power star from the Bhojpuri film industry as he has a massive fan base across the country. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Bhojpuri movie industry.

