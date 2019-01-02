Bhojpuri movie Jaanam: The movie has been helmed by Ajay Kumar Jha, produced by Durga Prasad Majumdar, Anuj Kumar and co-produced by Mahesh Upadhyay. The movie Jaanam is filled with action, comedy, drama, and suspense. The music has been given by Pyare Lal Yadav and has been bankrolled under the banner A. S. pictures entertainment PVT Ltd. The songs from the movie have been choreographed by Kanu Mukherjee, Ram Devan, Anthony, and Sanjay Kove.

Bhojpuri movie Jaanam: Starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee, and Poonam Dubey in Lead roles, the movie Jana has garnered more than 11 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube and the count seems unstoppable. The movie has been helmed by Ajay Kumar Jha, produced by Durga Prasad Majumdar, Anuj Kumar and co-produced by Mahesh Upadhyay. The movie Jaanam is filled with action, comedy, drama, and suspense. The music has been given by Pyare Lal Yadav and has been bankrolled under the banner A. S. pictures entertainment PVT Ltd. The songs from the movie have been choreographed by Kanu Mukherjee, Ram Devan, Anthony, and Sanjay Kove.

The movie is a treat to all Khesari Lal Yadav fans as he plays the role of a hero who saves Rani Chatterjee. On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav will be next seen in Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri with rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani whereas Rani Chatterjee is currently filming for her upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin opposite Anjana Singh. The movie is set to release this year in March 2019. Watch the movie Jaanam from 2015 starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee, and Poonam Dubey online here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More