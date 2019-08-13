Bhojpuri movie Jai Hind song La Use Kara Navratan Tel Raniya: Pawan Singh and Akanksha Awasthi-starrer Bhojpuri song La Use Kara Navratan Tel Raniya is breaking the Internet, watch the video.

Bhojpuri movie Jai Hind song La Use Kara Navratan Tel Raniya: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri sizzler Akanksha Awasthi-starrer Bhojpuri song titled La Use Kara Navratan Tel Raniya from their upcoming Bhojpuri movie Jai Hind has been breaking the Internet.

In the song, we see the erotic chemistry between Akanksha Awasthi and Pawan Singh. While Akanksha Awasthi looks sexy in a green lehenga with a colourful printed blouse and pink chunni, Pawan Singh looks dapper in a pink shirt with black pants. Their sexy dance movies will blow your mind and the song is close to crossing 1 million views anytime soon.

La Use Kara Navratan Tel Raniya has been crooned by Pawan Singh and Alka Jha and the lyrics have been given by Shekhar Madhur while the music has been composed by Chote Baba. The song has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Pawan Singh’s latest movie Jai Hind has been helmed by Firoz Khan and has been backed by Aparna Shah, Vishal Gurnani, Sameer Aftab, Prashant Jammuwala, and Abhay Sinha. The film has been co-produced by Madz Movies and Padam Singh. Jai Hind stars Bhojpuri power star, Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri dancing sensation Madhu Sharma in lead roles.

Bhojpuri actors like Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit, Mir Sarwar, Sanjay Pandey, Aakanksha Awasthi, Apurv Ratan, Brijesh Tripathi, Pervez Malik, Anita Sahgal, Mehnaaz Shroff, Sanjay Verma and Anoop Arora will be seen playing key roles in the movie.

Jai Hind was one of the most anticipated movies of this year and was released on August 9 this year. The film has been getting good reviews from fans and critics and is performing well at the box office. Pawan Singh, who was last seen in Crack Fighter, will also be seen in movies like Zahreela and Sher Singh later this year.

