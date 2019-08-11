Blockbuster Bhojpuri movie Khoon Bhari Hamaar Maang starring Bhojpuri superstars such as Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Pakhi Hegde, Manoj Pandey, Shubhi Sharma and Khesari Lal Yadav in prominent roles has gone viral on social media and has garnered more than 543,000 views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

The film, which has been helmed by Rajkumar R.Pandey and bankrolled by Green Chilly Media Films Pvt. Ltd is one of the most popular and hit Bhojpuri movie and also stars Pankaj Kesari, Rinku Ghosh, Smriti Sinha, Awadhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Anil Yadav, Brijesh Tripathi, Jay Prakash Singh, and Ezaaz Khan in key roles.

The film stars Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav in the main role and even the songs of the movie such as Asharam Ke Langota, Rahi Rahi Maske Duno Jobanwa, Pet Pe Let Ke Chalawa Raja Net Ke, Gor Gor Lage Jaise Chanwa Ye Ho Sakhi, Pyar Mein Tohra Pitail Bani Nigharse, Mai Hoke Mai Ke Je Aaj Nahi Laaj, among others are a huge hit. Khoon Bhari Hamaar Maang is now available on video-streaming site YouTube and has been trending on social media as well.

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry with a massive fan base across the country. In places like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, Khesari Lal Yadav has a crazy fan following.

The actor has thousands of fans on photo-sharing app Instagram and he keeps sharing exciting posts as well. He is known for his phenomenal work in Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Dabang Sarkar, Balam Ji Love You, among many others. His on-screen chemistry with Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is loved by fans.

