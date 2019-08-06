Bhojpuri movie Lallu Ki Laila actors Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey photos: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri movies of the year and their throwback photo, which surfaced on social media early this morning has once again taken the Internet by storm and is going viral on social media soon after it was shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram.

In the photo, we see Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri dancing queen Amrapali Dubey striking a sexy and hot photo which is being loved by all their millions of fans around the country. Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a white blazer with a printed top and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is looking handsome in a black and white print top.

Their upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila is slated to hit the big screen on August 15 this year on the occasion of Independence Day. The trailer of the movie was unveiled by the makers of the film on August 3 and the trailer has gone viral on social media and created a lot of buzz on the Internet.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the hottest couples in Bhojpuri cinema who have worked in more than 20 movies together such as Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3, and many more such movies.

Their sexy and sizzling item numbers and dance videos garner millions of likes and views as well as comments on YouTube making them one of the most loved and adored Bhojpuri couples. Their upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila is one of the most awaited Bhojpuri movies of this year.

