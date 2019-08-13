Lallu Ki Laila is out with the latest song of the Bhojpuri movie, Tu Bunabu Lallu Ke Laila the latest song is screening the hot chemistry of Amrapali and Dinesh.

Lallu Ki Laila starring Amrapali Dubey with her co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, the hottest onscreen couple of Bhojpuri Cinema did 19 films together and Lallu Ki Laila is going to be the twentieth film of Amrapali and Dinesh. The official trailer of Lallu Ki Laila was launched on August 3, the movie is starring Yamini Singh, Kanak Pandey, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jais, BIB Bijender Singh, J Neelam, Rina Rani, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Imroz Akhtar along with Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, the director of Lallu Ki Laila is Sushil Kumar Upadhyay.

The film released its latest song Tu Bunabu Lallu Ke Laila song today and the hot couple of Lallu Ke Laila is sharing the on-screen chemistry in it, they both are playing Holi in this song. Amrapali Dubey the Laila is wearing a yellow lehenga with a purple backless shrug over it with purple-golden jhumkas. Dinesh Lal Yadav the Lallu is wearing a red kurta with yellow half jacket carried over with black jeans.

Amrapali Dubey the Bhojpuri actress who started her career with a show Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and after doing many shows like Saath Phere and Maykaa, she did her debut in Bhojpuri Cinema with a lead role in Nirahua Hindustani. Amrapali nowadays is very much active on tik-tok, she keeps posting her Tik-Tok videos on Instagram, in which she is carrying the sindur and bindi look gracefully and in her caption, she keeps saying that she is a Saree lover, she even wished her fans Eid on Social Media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App