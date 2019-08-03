The much-anticipated trailer of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila has been released and we get you Amrapali Dubey's sexy looks from the trailer.

The trailer has taken the Internet by storm and it has all the perfect elements—action, drama, romance! Amrapali Dubey dons all the looks—Indian, western, and ethnic.

In the first part of the trailer, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a green suit with an orange dupatta and pink lipstick. She has left her hair open and is looking mesmerizing! Her ethnic look is way too stunning and fans are loving it!

In another look, we see her in a sexy formal office look in which she is wearing a light pink top with a dark pink blazer and is looking classy and sexy at the same time!

In another look, we see her dressed in a yellow lehenga-choli with a blue shrug and is looking very cute in the photo which is too hot to handle!

Last but not least, we see her in an all-black avatar in a black suit with a net dupatta. The movie also stars Yamini Singh, Kanak Pandey, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jais, BIB Bijender Singh, J Neelam, Rina Rani, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, and Imroz Akhtar.

The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

