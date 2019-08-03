Bhojpuri movie Lallu Ki Laila trailer: The much-anticipated trailer of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila has been released.

Bhojpuri movie Lallu Ki Laila trailer: The makers of Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have released the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila today—August 15.

In the trailer, we see a cute and adorable love story between Amrapali and Nirahua and it looks like it is going to be a hilarious ride and their comic timings and dialogues are witty and funny. The trailer has already received more than 382,000 likes and has gone viral on social media.

The trailer of Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila has been breaking the Internet. The movie has been helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and has been bankrolled by Ratnakar Kumar, Sushil Singh & Prakash Jais under the banner of Worldwide Channel.

The film has been written by Sanjay Rai and also stars Yamini Singh, Kanak Pandey, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jais, BIB Bijender Singh, J Neelam, Rina Rani, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, and Imroz Akhtar.

The music of Lallu Ki Laila has been given by Madhukar Anand and the lyrics have been written by Azad Singh, Santosh Puri & Sandeep Sajan. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15—Independence Day and is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri movies of this year.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s on-screen chemistry is loved by fans as they have previously starred in several movies such as Aashik Aawara, Doodh Ka Karz, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Jigarwala, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Border, Kashi Amarnath, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Satya, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Ram Lakhan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, among many others.

