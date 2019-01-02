Bhojpuri movie Maa Tujhe Salaam: he music in the film may Tujhe Salaam has been given by Avinash Jha (Ghunghroo) and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Matlab, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey, and Sumit Chandravanshi. In the movie Pawan Singh played the role of Bajrang aka Bajrang Ali Khan, Madhu Sharma portrayed the role of Pooja and Akshara Singh played the role of Geeta.

Bhojpuri movie Maa Tujhe Salaam: Starring Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh and Madhu Sharma in lead roles has crossed 15 million views on YouTube. The movie Maa Tujhe Salaam has been helmed by Aslam Sheikh and produced by Abhay Sinha & Samir Aftab. The movie garnered crores of money at the box office and was declared as one of the highest grossing movies of that year. The music in the film may Tujhe Salaam has been given by Avinash Jha (Ghunghroo) and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Matlab, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal, Munna Dubey, and Sumit Chandravanshi. In the movie Pawan Singh played the role of Bajrang aka Bajrang Ali Khan, Madhu Sharma portrayed the role of Pooja and Akshara Singh played the role of Geeta.

The movie was given 3.5 stars out of 5 and will be soon crossing 20 million YouTube views! Some of the songs from the movie Maa Tujhe Salaam are Samundar Sokhe Meri Jawani, Mere Thumke Lahore Me Ban Ho Gaye, Bhagwan Badi Fursat Se, Hamar Deshwa Maha, Locker Meri Jawan, and Lagaile Bani Boro Plus. Watch movie Maa Tujhe Salaam starring Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh, and Madhu Sharma here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More