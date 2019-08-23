Bhojpuri movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Aamrapali Dubey’s Bhojpuri movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2, which was released in 2015, has crossed 150 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Nirahua Rickshawala 2 has been helmed by Satish Jain and the movie has been backed by Pravesh Lal Yadav and Rahul khan.

Nirahua Rickshawala 2 stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles and also stars Manoj tiger, Akshara Singh, Satya Prakash, Sushil Singh, Prakash jais and Kiran Yadav in supporting roles. The movie emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the Bhojpuri movie industry that year and is still one of the most loved Bhojpuri movies.

The music of the movie has been given by Rajesh – Rajnish and all the songs from the film emerged as major chartbusters. Nirahua Rickshawala 2’s lead pair Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are one of the hottest couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry and have a massive fan base across the country.

They have previously starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Ram Lakhan, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, among many such films which are till date loved by fans.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua were last seen in Jai Veeru which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. They will be next seen in Lallu Ki Laila which is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri movies of this year and is slated to hit the silver screen by the end of this year. The film’s trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdNnIQI02IU

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App