Bhojpuri industry is one of the most talked about today and looking at the actors and actresses in the industry, it gives the young generation full of optimism to live life with energy and enthu. Nidhi Jha aka Lulia who had become a sensation after her performance with Pawan Singh soon going to be the flavour of the screen as she is shooting for her upcoming film Hai Ishq Qubool, watch the video here.

Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha, who won millions of hearts with her performance in film Satya’s Lulia with Pawan Singh is now going to be seen in another upcoming project with the power star. Both the actors have shared the screen space together for several projects and has garnered much love and appreciation for their sizzling chemistry onscreen. No doubt, Pawan Singh has since the day joined the industry managed to attract youngsters as well as elderly people with his music and acting.

Pawan and Nidhi will be setting the TV screens ablaze with their performance which the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Nidhi, who has been given the name Lulia after she became a sensation with the song that goes by the same name is portraying a simple and cute, innocent village girl in the forthcoming film Hai Ishq Qubool along with Pawan Singh.

The actors are together shooting for the film in Bihar at present, which will be released for the audience very soon. So, as per reports, Lehren Bhojpuri channel has recently uploaded a video in which the diva Nidhi’s look has been revealed and it has already garnered 11,449 views so far. Check out the video that gives a sneak-peek to the film:

