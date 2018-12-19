Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha has mesmerised her fans with her sizzling performances onscreen. The sensational actress has recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle where she shakes her legs to the tunes of Gila Gila Gila. check out the video here.

Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha has made a mark with her sensual performances in the Bhojpuri film industry. From acting to her dance performance, Nidhi Kha has got a sparkling attitude which makes her one of the finest actresses in the Bhojpuri entertainment sector. The super hot actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Madir Wahi Banayenge opposite Pradeep Pandey Chintu.

The Bhojpuri diva is known to be one of the most active social media users among the stars who had recently shared an interesting video through her official Instagram handle. In the video, the star is seen performing on the Bollywood song Gila Gila Gila from the film Aitraaz, which features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

Check out the video here:

Nidhi Jha has also shared another video where she is seen posing underwater in a swimming pool. The actress is definitely conscious about her beauty and knows how to keep herself fit and healthy. The diva is currently basking in the success of her film Gangster Dulhaniya where she is seen romancing with actor Gaurav Jha. The film has been listed among the highest grossing film of the year which has earned her fame.

Check out the underwater video of Nidhi Jha here:

