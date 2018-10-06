Bhojpuri cinemas' most bankable and sensational actor Poonam Dubey is on a roll lately. Besides being a remarkable actor and performer, Poonam has also garnered a huge fan following on the Internet. Recently, the actor posted a series of pictures online and like her earlier photos, it has also been doing the rounds on social media.

Bhojpuri cinemas’ most bankable and sensational actor Poonam Dubey is on a roll lately. Besides being a remarkable actor and performer, Poonam has also garnered a huge fan following on the Internet. To keep her fans updated about what happens in her life professionally and personally, the diva keeps sharing her pictures online. Every time she posts a picture, it starts capturing her fans hearts instantly. Recently, the actor posted a series of pictures online and like her earlier photos, it has also been doing the rounds on social media.

Donning a navy-blue jumpsuit teamed up with a white crop top, the Bhojpuri bombshell looks just flawless. She has accessorised her look with a cool watch and open hair. Interestingly, it has not been long since the actor has posted the pictures online and it has garnered over thousands of likes already. The comment section of the post is mounting with compliments like, “The Evergreen Queen of India @poonamdubeyofficial ….Love You Ma’am….💖💝💓💗😍” and “Nice”. Before we just keep adding synonyms to her beauty, take a look at the post:

Isn’t she looking just drop-dead gorgeous? Well, her entire Instagram handle is flooding with her graceful and sultry pictures. Here we have chosen some of our personal favourites we can bet will make you all drool. Here’s take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More