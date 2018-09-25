When it comes to raising the hotness quotient, it is difficult to beat Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey. The bombshell keeps sharing her saucy and sultry pictures on the photo-sharing app Instagram and has emerged as a social media sensation. The 92.1k followers that she has garnered with her presence on social media substantiates the fact that she is indeed one of the most asked for actors in Bhojpuri cinema.

The actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram profile that has been doing the rounds on social media. Donning a magenta stripped top paired with black high-waist leggings, the diva is looking drop-dead gorgeous. The stunner bombshell is looking glamourous and her contagious smile is adding to the beauty of the picture. The photo has captured over thousands of likes so far and the numbers are mounting with every passing second. The comment section of the photo is jampacked with compliments for the actor. Before we continue to comprehend her beauty, let’s just take a look at the picture:

Also, it is not the only picture that has taken the Internet by storm. Her entire Instagram profile is jampacked with a series of such photos are just unmissable. Take a look:

