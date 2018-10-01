One of the most famous and stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, the item girl Poonam Dubey is back to raise the hotness quotient with her latest Instagram post known for her sexy and sultry dance moves, check photos.

One of the most famous and stunning actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, item girl Poonam Dubey is back to raise the hotness quotient with her latest Instagram picture. The photo has already garnered thousands of likes and is pouring with compliments from all over the country. This Monday morning, Poonam Dubey has treated her fans to her latest stunning photos. Talking about the picture, Ponnam Dubey can be seen dressed in a black full-sleeves top looking at her coffee mug, she has rounded off her look with pretty kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick, Poonam Dubey looks mesmerising wishing her fans good morning and has a nice day.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most renowned actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, who has has been featured in several movies such as Garda, Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam among many others and have worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry and as of July 2018, she has been featured in more than 15 superhit Bhojpuri films.

Poonam Dubey has worked with many superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav among others.

Poonam Dubey is known for her sexy and sultry latkas and jhatkas. Her videos on the video-sharing platform YouTube garner millions of views.

