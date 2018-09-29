Bhojpuri heartthrob Poonam Dubey, known to rule social media with her hot and sexy latkas and matkas, is raising the temperatures in her latest photos. Sharing a throwback photo with her fans, Poonam shared a sultry photo in which she is seen wearing a red mini-dress. One look at the photo is enough to make anyone weak in the knees.

Known to rule hearts with her sexy curves and sensational dance moves, Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey never misses a chance to sweep her fans off their feet. Be it her ability to set the screens on fire with her firing hot latkas and matkas or making her fans weak in the knees with her mesmerising photos, the diva never leaves a chance to prove her charm. On September 29, Poonam took to her official Instagram account to share an uber-hot sultry throwback photo.

In the photo, Poonam can be seen raising the glamour quotient in a red mini dress that fits her right at all the right places. As she smiles brightly into the camera, her hot and sexy curves are enough to give any leading actor a run for their money. To carry off her look, the hot diva has styled her red mini-dress with high top black boots and red earrings. Needless to say, she looks effortlessly stunning.

After she shared the photo on her profile, her 93.K fans went crazy and expressed their love for her. From showering compliments on her beauty to comparing her to red chilli, she has undoubtedly once again proved that she is one of the hottest actors of Bhojpuri film industry.

Check out other sensational photos of Poonam Dubey:

