Poonam Dubey workout video: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is motivating everyone to hit the gym on a weekend. Taking everyone by surprise, Poonam took to her official Instagram account to share her latest workout video in which she can be seen practising kickboxing. Dressed in a black top and red yoga pants, Poonam looks effortlessly beautiful while working out, making her fans go gaga over her looks.

Poonam Dubey workout video: Known to sweep the audience off their feet with her sensational dance moves and sultry photoshoots, Poonam Dubey is one of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema. Be it ruling the silver screen with acting and dancing skills to taking over social media with her hot and sexy photos, the diva does it all effortlessly. However, one thing that many do not know about Poonam is that she is also a fitness enthusiast and works very hard to maintain her well-toned body.

Giving fitness inspiration to all her fans, the diva took to her official Instagram account on Saturday morning, October 13 to share her latest photo. Seen practising kickboxing with the help of her trainer, Poonam is motivating everyone to hit the gym. Dressed in a black top, red yoga pants, red trainers and her hair tied in a bun, she looks absolutely breathtaking.

After she shared the video, the video garnered over 700 views in 2 hours and the comment section was flooded with comments complimenting her strength and phenomenal looks. With 97.6K followers on her official Instagram profile, Poonam Dubey is undoubtedly a social media sensation.

Speaking about the diva, she rose to prominence in Bhojpuri film industry with films like Rangdari Tax, Hum Hai Jodi No. 1, Garda, Balma Bihar Wala, Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Intaqaam. With this, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Amir Salman Shahrukh opposite Raju Rahikwar.

Have a look at Poonam Dubey’s hot and sexy photos that take social media by storm:

