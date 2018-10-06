Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is back to win hearts with her latest ultra-glamorous photo. Known for raising temperatures with her sultry photos and sensational dance moves, Poonam Dubey is garnering compliments for her million-dollar smile in her latest Instagram photo. In the photo, the diva is looking absolutely stunning in a monochrome photo.

Known as one of the most hottest and sensational actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Poonam Dubey rules the silver screens with her sexy jhatkas and matkas. Every time she steps on-screen, she makes sure to sweep the audience as well her fans off their feet with her sensuous persona and sultry expressions. With more than 95.K followers on her Instagram account, no wonder Poonam is a social media sensation. Taking everybody by a pleasant surprise, the beauty took to her official Instagram account on Friday night, October 5, to share a monochrome photo that winning hearts.

Flaunting her ever-so-beautiful smile, Poonam is looking like an absolute stunner in the photo. Dressed in a t-shirt paired with capris, she styled her overall look with white sneakers adding a cool-chic vibe. However, one must admit that it is difficult to take eyes off her breathtaking smile in the effortless photo. From her hair, smile to what she is wearing, is absolute perfection.

Garnering more than 1K likes, the comment section under the photo has been bombarded with compliments appreciating her style to her stunning smile. Being the social media sensation that she is, being gorgeous comes to her naturally and these photos are a proof of it.

Check out Poonam Dubey’s sizzling photos that take social media by storm:

