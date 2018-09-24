Bhojpuri dancing queen Poonam Dubey, who is known for her sexy dance moves, has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram photo. Dressed in a white crop top, tight blue jeans and curly hair Poonam Dubey looks ravishing as she poses for the camera with her priceless smile. Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in many item numbers in several Bhojpuri films.

One of the most gorgeous actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, Poonam Dubey has more than 82,000 followers on her Instagram account and has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy and sultry photo which the Bhojpuri item girl shared on her Instagram profile on Monday morning wishing her fans a very good morning. Her sexy photos have been breaking the internet.

Dressed in a sexy white crop top, blue jeans and black bellies, Poonam Dubey looks simple yet elegant at the same time as she poses for the camera.

Her sexy curves and toned legs are to die for and no wonder that her photo has driven her thousands of fans crazy.

Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in many item numbers in several Bhojpuri films. Poonam Dubey has been featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Garda, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam, among many others and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also become a social media sensation.

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big megastars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More