Bhojpuri film producer Upendrakumar Verma was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday for allegedly circulating an unedited bath scene of an actress on social media. The clip, which went viral on social media, features the 28-year-old actress and contains unedited clips of bath scenes from a short film. The video was uploaded on YouTube and garnered thousands of views as well. Despite repeated requests by the victim, Verma refused to delete the viral clips from the internet and now the footage has been taken up at least by three porn websites.

After an FIR filed by the actress on January 28, in which she accused the producer of demanding the make-up charge of Rs 15,000 for a short film, shot in June 2017, police caught the director from his relative’s salon at Andheri West on Monday. According to reports, the producer was running away since over two months and has finally been arrested. Verma in the police custody revealed that he had contacted the actress for a role in his upcoming movie. It was shot at Verma’s office in Versova over three days. Verma is said to be in police custody till April 5.

The victim stated in the complaint, “The film was shot in three days at Verma’s Mhada office in Andheri (West) last year. While a bath scene was being shot, my towel came undone, which Verma shot. He cleared my payment and, while leaving his office, I requested him to delete that particular scene, which he assured he would. A few days later, I learnt from friends and relatives about the unedited bath scene being uploaded on YouTube. It was later picked up by three porn sites.”

