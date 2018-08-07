Bhojpuri YouTube queen Akshara Singh, who was recently grabbed all headlines when the actress shared a video on her Instagram account in which she was singing the popular song Dilbar from John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate, the Bhojpuri sensation has once again set the Internet on fire with another video in which she is seen singing the iconic song Tu Tu Hai Wohi and thanks to her melodious voice and stunning looks, the video has driven her fans crazy.

In fact, soon after she posted the video on her Instagram account, her fans have asked for more such videos in which Akshara Singh is singling more such beautiful songs. Akshara Singh is not only one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses but has now become a social media sensation all thanks to the sexy and stunning photos she keeps sharing on her Instagram account and not to forget, the songs she sings with her soulful voice.

Akshara Singh started her career with starring in many television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn and has now become one of the most bankable and popular Bhojpuri actresses and has worked with all the A-listers of Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan among many others.

In the latest video, which Akshara Singh posted on Tuesday, she is dressed in stunning Indian attire and her jewellery is complimenting her looks even more. Akshara has a number of followers on social media and has a huge fan base across the globe. Sharing the video while singing Tu Tu Hai Wohi Akshara Singh wrote that she is dedicating this beautiful song to all her fans and loved ones. The video has set social media on fire and everyone is talking about it!

