Bhojpuri dancing Queen Akshara Singh is not only one of the most talented and popular Bhojpuri actresses but is also a phenomenal singer. The Bhojpuri diva has been blessed with a melodious voice and on the special occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Bhojpuri queen has released a song titled Rakhi Ke Bandhan in which she is seen singing a heartfelt song for all her brothers. The video has gone viral on social media and has already garnered millions of likes on video-sharing app YouTube.

While Akshara Singh has given her voice for the soulful track, the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Matlabi. The song talks about the unconditional love between brothers and sisters and fans are getting extremely emotional after watching the heart touching video.

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and her videos in which she has seen singing go viral on social media in no time. Akshara Singh made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry in 2013 with blockbuster film Satyamdev Jayate along with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan. She has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry since then and is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses.

Akshara Singh has also featured in many television daily soaps such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn before entering the Bhojpuri film industry. Akshara Singh keeps sharing her sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account which go viral in no time and often set the Internet on fire. Akshara Singh’s latest song has taken social media by storm. Akshara Singh has worked with all the big Bhojpuri actors such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among others.

