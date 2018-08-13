Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh's latest Instagram photo has driven fans crazy! Dressed in a sexy yellow saree, Akshara Singh looks like a million bucks as she poses for the camera. The photos have set the Internet on fire and all her fan pages have been circulating the photo on social media.

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye back in 2011, has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her talented acting skills, dancing skills and not to forget her melodious voice. Apart from being a terrific actor and dancer, Akshara Singh is also an amazing singer. She keeps sharing her song videos on her Instagram account and now the Bhojpuri sensation has taken social media by storm after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account on Monday.

Akshara Singh has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

She has also featured in a number of television daily soaps such as Kaala Tika which aired on Zee TV and Suryaputra Karn on Sony television. Akshara has a huge fan following on social media and has a number of followers on her Instagram account. She later shared some videos in which she was seen singing some beautiful songs and the videos have gone viral on social media.

Not to forget, Akshara Singh’s latest video song Bhag jaib Sasural Bol Bam has crossed 5 million views on video-sharing site YouTube and is being loved by fans. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular and bankable Bhojpuri actresses and has a huge fan following across the nation. She has starred in a number of films and also has a lot of fan following on social media.

