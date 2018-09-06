Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram post with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav has driven their fans crazy! Both Amrapali, as well as Dinesh Lal Yadav, are the most popular Bhojpuri actors and because of their phenomenal reel-life chemistry, they are also called the power couple of Bhojpuri film industry.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram post with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav has driven their fans crazy! Both Amrapali, as well as Dinesh Lal Yadav, are the most popular Bhojpuri actors and because of their phenomenal reel-life chemistry, they are also called the power couple of Bhojpuri film industry. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be soon seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 and it is the most anticipated films of this year.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos go viral on social media and all thanks to her sexy dance moves, her videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey has a huge fan following and has a number of followers on her Instagram account. Her latest photo has taken over the Internet and fans are way too excited to see their favourite and hot couple together on the silver screen.

In the photo, that has set the Internet on fire, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a sexy black dress and the Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav looks dapper in a grey and black sweatshirt.

