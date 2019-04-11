Two of the most sensational actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani never fail to impress fans with their sexy and hot Instagram photos which set social media on fire!

Bhojpuri dancing queens Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani’s latest photos which they posted on Instagram have set the Internet on fire! While Kajal Raghwani looks stunning in a car selfie in which she is seen dressed in a sexy yellow top, Amrapali Dubey looks sizzling as she poses with a friend. The Bhojpuri YouTube queen looks adorable in a pink suit and her curls are to die for!

Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani are two of the most popular actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry who are known for their phenomenal dance moves and sexy latka-jhatkas. Kajal Raghwani, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2013 with Rihai, has starred in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, among several others.

She has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, among others.

Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, who is known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, is an amazing dancer who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years and her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

She has worked in movies like Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani, among several others and her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by fans.

