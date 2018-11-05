Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's show Nazar, is back to charm the audience with her latest video. In the video shared on her official Instagram account, Monalisa can be seen dancing her heart out on the song Yaar Na Mile from the film Kick in a behind-the-scenes video. Dancing with her chereographer, Monalisa is seen prepping for her dance performance at Star Parivaar Awards 2018 in the video.

With her sizzling dance moves and seductive expressions, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has emerged as one of the loved and adored celebrities and leaves no stone to make the audience go gaga over her. As she continues to rule over the hearts of more than 1 million followers on social media, the diva took to her official Instagram account to surprise her fans and followers with a special behind-the-scenes dance video.

Donning a blue tank top with black leggings and matching shoes, Monalisa can be seen prepping for her dance performance with her choreographer for Star Parivaar Awards 2018 in the video. As she flaunts her sexy dance moves on the song Yaar Naa Miley from the film Kick starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Monalisa is looking uber-hot and is nailing the choreography.

Shared less than an hour, the video has already garnered 28K views and is taking social media by storm. With this, the social media users have showered the comment section with compliments appreciating her sensational dance moves and sexy avatar. Before this, Monalisa shared a series of photos in which she can be seen posing with her Star Parivaar Award for ‘Sabse Karamati Sadasya.

Starring in more than 125 films, Monalisa is one of the most sought after and bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema. However, she rose to heights of popularity with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 10 hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, Monalisa is garnering praises for her spectacular performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More