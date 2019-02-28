Bhojpuri glam star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sizzling divas who keeps on grabbing headlines with her hot avatars. Monalisa has once again swept fans off their feet with her latest Instagram photo. Monalisa can be seen donning a red attire and posing for the camera beautifully, Take a look!

Bhojpuri film industry is full of talented actors and one of them is Monalisa. Known by her stage name, Antara Biswas never fails to impress her fans with her social media game. Posting the latest hot photos of her, Monalisa sets the internet on fire every time. The Bengali beauty first made her footprints in the Bhojpuri film industry and then acing the talent of acting she entered Indian television. Currently, she is winning hearts with her splendid performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

Well, once again, she has made the internet drool over her beauty. Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Donning a stylish red dress, the actor can be seen posing for the camera. Monalisa has opted a very different hairstyle for this look which is indeed complementing her attire. She posted a total of 3 photos in three different poses and she looks stunning in all of them! Take a look!

Recently, Monalisa posted few photos in the same outfit where she could be seen posing with many television stars along with her hubby Vikrant Singh. The actor donned this attire for a special shoot of the reality show, Kitchen Champions which airs on Colors Tv. Posing for photos with the anchor Arjun Bijlani, Monalisa is looking absolutely stunning!

