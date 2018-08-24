Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which the Bhojpuri diva is talking about her passion for driving. She further said that she loves cars and they bring a lot of joy in everyone's life and especially hers.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which the Bhojpuri diva is talking about her passion for driving. She further said that she loves cars and they bring a lot of joy in everyone’s life and especially hers. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas said that driving is her stress buster and the best memories which she has with her car is a long drives and heart to heart conversations with her mom.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning in the latest video that she shared on her Instagram account which has gone viral on social media. Dressed in a pink and black body-hugging dress, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking way too sexy in the video which has been driving her fans crazy.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular and sexy Bhojpuri actresses and is also a phenomenal dancer. Her dance videos and songs go viral in no time and also garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most bankable actresses of Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar which has been running successfully for over a month now. Besides Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu film industry. She also participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was one of the finalists on the show. She grabbed all headlines when she got married to her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show on national television. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a huge fan following on social media and is one of the most adored and stunning Bhojpuri actresses. She has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films and is also a social media sensation.

