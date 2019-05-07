Bhojpuri beauty queen and Nazar actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has taken social media by storm with her sexy photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black saree.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, does not leave any chance to impress her millions of fans and followers with her stunning photos and videos which she keeps posting on her official Instagram account. In the latest picture shared by the Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 actress, the Bhojpuri sensation looks stunning in a sexy black net saree and the sequence work on the saree is to die for!

Not to forget, her stunning curls and the silver earrings are making her look more gorgeous and the photo has received a lot of love from her fans and it is evident from the number of likes on the photo and the comments pouring in.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared the stunning and sexy photo on her official Instagram account on Tuesday morning and she is looking too hot to handle as she poses in that gorgeous black net saree.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen playing the role of Mohana in Nazar which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus, is a popular Bhojpuri actress who has not only worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films but has also starred in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Oriya and Bengali movies as well.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has featured in movies such as Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, among several others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App