One of the most popular actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been winning the Internet with her sexy photos which have taken social media by storm, have a look!

Bhojpuri sizzler and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has more than 1.7 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, has been setting the Internet ablaze with her sexy and sizzling Instagram posts. The Bhojpuri beauty queen, who is known for her sexy body, sizzling dance moves and amazing acting skills, shared a series of photos on Tuesday in which the Bhojpuri diva is seen in a casual white tee with blue denim shorts and is posing on a red couch.

Her expressions, eyes, and the sexy pose will blow your mind! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s photos went viral on social media as soon as she shared them on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Originally named Antara Biswas, she is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name and has a massive fan following across India and especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as she has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri films.

She rose to fame after she participated in the 10th season of popular Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss where she grabbed all headlines which she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Nazar which is a supernatural daily soap that airs on Star Plus. She is one of the most popular faces in the industry and is very active on all social media platforms.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her phenomenal dancing skills.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App