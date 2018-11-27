Bhojpuri diva opens up about her asthma problem in her latest Instagram post. Recently, the actress saw the video of Priyanka Chopra and got inspired to share her story on Instagram.The Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry, Antana Biswas aka Monalisa is also trying to find her space on the Indian television lately.

The Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri film industry, Antana Biswas aka Monalisa is also trying to find her space on the Indian television lately. the actress is playing a witch on Star plus top-listed soap show Nazar. With all this, the actor is also among the most followed celebrities on Instagram. The beauty queen boasts of over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and the numbers are just going up with an electric pace. Monalisa loves to swim in her past time. Recently she saw the video of Priyanka Chopra sharing her asthma problem with the world, from which Monalisa got inspired and shared her story on Instagram. She started having breathing problems while swimming and consulted a doctor for the same. Then only she got to know about her asthma problem and she has started taking the cure. She is bold and beautiful and she never shies away from her hot and sexy photos on the social media photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The gorgeous lady of Bhojpuri industry made her first appearance on Indian reality show titled Comedy Nights Bachao in 2016 along with Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee. Well, that was not it! The stunning lady participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss in 2016. Ever since that, Monalisa’s fan following has tripled the digits it was when she appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. The gorgeous lady who is simply fond of nature is currently essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’ famous show Nazar.

We all know, Monalisa is very active on social and her fans have responded to her video positively.

Watch her video here:

