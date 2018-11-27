The Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri film industry, Antana Biswas aka Monalisa is also trying to find her space on the Indian television lately. the actress is playing a witch on Star plus top-listed soap show Nazar. With all this, the actor is also among the most followed celebrities on Instagram. The beauty queen boasts of over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and the numbers are just going up with an electric pace. Monalisa loves to swim in her past time. Recently she saw the video of Priyanka Chopra sharing her asthma problem with the world, from which Monalisa got inspired and shared her story on Instagram. She started having breathing problems while swimming and consulted a doctor for the same. Then only she got to know about her asthma problem and she has started taking the cure. She is bold and beautiful and she never shies away from her hot and sexy photos on the social media photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The gorgeous lady of Bhojpuri industry made her first appearance on Indian reality show titled Comedy Nights Bachao in 2016 along with Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee. Well, that was not it! The stunning lady participated in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss in 2016. Ever since that, Monalisa’s fan following has tripled the digits it was when she appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. The gorgeous lady who is simply fond of nature is currently essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’ famous show Nazar.

We all know, Monalisa is very active on social and her fans have responded to her video positively.

Watch her video here:

I came across this inspiring story of @priyankachopra revealing she has asthma and hence I thought I should also #OpenUpToAsthma and share my story. I absolutely love swimming. The moment I look at water, I just cannot control myself. But for the past few years, I started having breathing issues, but since I thought it is because of my hectic life and polluted city, I never got myself checked. One day when I was swimming, I thought my breathing had completely stopped and I didn’t know what to do. Luckily my friend was with me who is asthmatic, understood the symptoms and suggested I should immediately get myself checked. I was not sure what the outcome would be but my friend’s reaction did scare me. When my doctor told me that I have mild asthma and I have to use an inhaler whenever I have breathing problems. I was like, What? Why would I need it? I definitely didn’t take it well and I also didn’t tell anyone, not even my family. My doctor had given me some breathing exercises and an inhaler. It was a very difficult time when it all started as it put me on break from swimming for a couple of weeks. I have never spoken about my condition before. Infact I use my inhaler when no one is around. But now when I saw Priyanka’s video, I thought if she could open up, why am I hiding? What’s stopping me? Should I even be bothered as to what people will say or think? And I thought I am way beyond that. I have made a successful career for myself and have never let anything stop me ever, not even asthma. I have always come out as a winner. Then why not just open up? So now, it’s your turn to #OpenUpToAsthma. I challenge @CharlieChauhan @nik446 @moushumibanerji to tell the world their own story or stories of asthmatics that inspire them by living life to the fullest. I also want all of you watching this video to share your inspiring stories using #OpenUpToAsthma

