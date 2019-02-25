Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is one of the most popular actors of the industry who keeps on raising the temperature with her super-hot avatars. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on posting the latest photos of her on Instagram. This time, she surprised her fans as he posed with Bollywood beauty Raveen Tandon. Here's a glimpse of these two gorgeous ladies!

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is currently winning hearts with her splendid performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar. The diva keeps on raising temperatures with her stunning Instagram updates. Monalisa has her social media profile full of gorgeous stills and she keeps on adding more everyday. Every time she posts a photo, it takes the Internet by a storm, leaving fans spellbound.

This time, Monalisa has surprised her fans with her latest photo. Taking to her official Instagram account, the actor shared a photo of her with Bollywood beauty Raveena Tandon where both of these ladies can be seen posing for the camera beautifully. Having a fan girl moment with the Bollywood actor, Monalisa even mentioned it in her caption. She wrote that Raveena Tandon has been an all-time favourite of Monalisa and that she is experiencing a fan moment sitting with her. Well, here’s the adorable still!

Monalisa looked superhot in the outfit and she has shared more photos in this same ensemble. The diva has become a fashionista of the small screen and here are some of the hottest Instagram photos which prove this statement!

