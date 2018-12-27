Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors of the regional film industry. With her superb acting skills and hotness, she manages to hog headlines every now and then. Monalisa who is currently winning hearts with her role in Star Plus's show Nazar has become one of the most loved and adored celebrities from the regional film industry.

The Nazar star touched the milestone of 1.4 million followers on Instagram which indeed increased the popularity of her to another level.

Having a massive number of hits under her name, the diva is now also been recognised in the television industry. Other than her acting performances, the actor also becomes the talk of the town for her sizzling photo updates on Instagram. Being an avid social media user, Monalisa keeps on sharing hot and happening stills of her to impress her fans.

This year 2018, has been more or less lucky for the actor. The Nazar star touched the milestone of 1.4 million followers on Instagram which indeed increased the popularity of her to another level. Well, some of the astonishing stills went viral on the internet and made everyone fall in love with her. From flaunting her curvaceous figure in a sexy saree to giving body goals in a bikini, Monalisa totally won the year with her charm and sexiness.

Here are the best 40 photos of her which took the internet by a storm!



