Poonam Dubey never fails to sway fans with her hot and happening photos!

Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey is once again setting the Internet on fire and it is her uber hot picture that should be blamed for creating the mess online. The diva has already bruised millions with her arresting figure and those sassy looks. Poonam boasts of over 161k followers on Instagram and the beauty has provided her fan with every possible reason to fall in love with her. The diva never misses a chance to share updates from her reel and real life with her fans and that is one of the reasons behind her mounting popularity.

Poonam is known from her remarkable dancing skills and is considered as one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Here is an assortment of some of her uber hot pictures that the actor has posted via her Instagram profile, take a look:

