Queen of Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee will soon be seen opposite to Ritesh Pandey in her upcoming film Rani Weds Raja. A few hours ago, the makers of the film have dropped the trailer of the film on the video sharing platform, YouTube. The trailer has already gone viral as it has garnered over 408,726 likes so far. The trailer of the film revolves around Rani (Rani Chatterjee) and Raja (Ritesh Pandey), who is all set to get married, but the trailer gets a strange turn when Raja gets appointed as the District Collector, which gives his family a reason to ask for dowry from Rani’s family. However, Rani’s family is not at all ready to pay the big dowry.

Besides this, the trailer is filled with groovy songs, romantic numbers and action-packed sequences. Well, there is no doubt in the fact that the trailer has received a positive response from the audiences and the views on the trailer are a proof. Before we continue to say much about the trailer and film, take a look at the trailer:

Besides Rani and Ritesh, the film also features Anup Arora, Mehnaz Sharff, Deepak Sinha, and Shardha Naval in key roles. The film is written by Sabha Verma and is directed by Prashant Giri. The film is bankrolled by Vandana Giri and the music has been given by Madhukar Anand.

Earlier on Monday, the first look of the picture was also released by the makers which went viral on several social media platforms. The music and trailer of the picture were released at a grand event that took place in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2018 and has made under the banner of Subha Creation’s Present.

